Barack Obama speaks at DNC, Iraqi militias end US truce - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

The National
The National

21 August, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Former US president Barack Obama took the DNC stage in support of Kamala Harris's bid for the White House.

Obama chanted with the crowd “Yes, she can” – a spin on a phrase he used in his own campaign, as the Democratic National Convention continued in Chicago.

Gaza remained a hot topic; independent senator Bernie Sanders called for an immediate ceasefire, while protests continued outside the venue.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias say their truce with the US is over.

A high-ranking military official told The National the truce meant to give the Iraqi government time to negotiate the withdrawal of US troops has ended.

The decision comes after an air strike on a militia base that killed four fighters last month, as well as a rocket attack on airbase housing US troops.

And students are gearing up to return to classrooms across the Emirates next week.

Monday, August 26 will mark the first day back at school after a long summer break.

Depending on the curriculum, the date either starts a new academic year or ends mid-term holidays.

