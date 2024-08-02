Gershkovich back in US after Russia prisoner swap and Hezbollah warns Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Russia and the US exchange dozens of detainees, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, in a swap agreement involving seven countries.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vows to retaliate against Israel after the killings of the Lebanese group's senior commander Fouad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss regional developments.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

RESULTS - ELITE MEN 1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 57:03

2. Mario Mola (ESP) 57:09

3. Vincent Luis (FRA) 57:25

4. Leo Bergere (FRA)57:34

5. Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 57:40

6. Joao Silva (POR) 57:45

7. Jonathan Brownlee (GBR) 57:56

8. Adrien Briffod (SUI) 57:57

9. Gustav Iden (NOR) 57:58

10. Richard Murray (RSA) 57:59

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



Kill Bill Volume 1 Director: Quentin Tarantino

Stars: Uma Thurman, David Carradine and Michael Madsen

Rating: 4.5/5