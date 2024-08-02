Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Gershkovich back in US after Russia prisoner swap and Hezbollah warns Israel - Trending

Thoraya Abdullahi gives a round-up of today’s trends

The National
The National

02 August, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Russia and the US exchange dozens of detainees, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, in a swap agreement involving seven countries.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vows to retaliate against Israel after the killings of the Lebanese group's senior commander Fouad Shukr and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss regional developments.

Updated: August 02, 2024, 5:47 AM