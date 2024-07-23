Kamala Harris closes in on nomination and Gaza toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US Vice President Kamala Harris is close to winning the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November’s elections.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 19 people on Tuesday morning, as the death toll from attacks on Khan Younis continues to rise.

Dubai has launched a Dh105 million scheme to help its residents and citizens cope with the challenges of big city life.

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Feeding the thousands for iftar Six industrial scale vats of 500litres each are used to cook the kanji or broth Each vat contains kanji or porridge to feed 1,000 people The rice porridge is poured into a 500ml plastic box 350 plastic tubs are placed in one container trolley Each aluminium container trolley weighing 300kg is unloaded by a small crane fitted on a truck

HAJJAN Director: Abu Bakr Shawky

Starring: Omar Alatawi, Tulin Essam, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi

Rating: 4/5

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5