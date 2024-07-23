Kamala Harris closes in on nomination and Gaza toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today’s episode, US Vice President Kamala Harris is close to winning the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November’s elections.
In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 19 people on Tuesday morning, as the death toll from attacks on Khan Younis continues to rise.
Dubai has launched a Dh105 million scheme to help its residents and citizens cope with the challenges of big city life.
Feeding the thousands for iftar
Six industrial scale vats of 500litres each are used to cook the kanji or broth
Each vat contains kanji or porridge to feed 1,000 people
The rice porridge is poured into a 500ml plastic box
350 plastic tubs are placed in one container trolley
Each aluminium container trolley weighing 300kg is unloaded by a small crane fitted on a truck
HAJJAN
Director: Abu Bakr Shawky
Starring: Omar Alatawi, Tulin Essam, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi
Rating: 4/5
SPECS
Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 235hp
Torque: 350Nm
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)
On sale: Now
Herc's Adventures
Developer: Big Ape Productions
Publisher: LucasArts
Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn
Rating: 4/5
Tips to keep your car cool
- Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
- Park in shaded or covered areas
- Add tint to windows
- Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
- Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
- Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat