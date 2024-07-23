Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination and Gaza toll rises - Trending

Fethi Benaissa gives a round-up of today’s trends

Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPodbean
The National
The National

23 July, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US Vice President Kamala Harris is close to winning the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November’s elections.

In Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 19 people on Tuesday morning, as the death toll from attacks on Khan Younis continues to rise.

Dubai has launched a Dh105 million scheme to help its residents and citizens cope with the challenges of big city life.

More from Armen Sarkissian
Feeding the thousands for iftar

Six industrial scale vats of 500litres each are used to cook the kanji or broth 

Each vat contains kanji or porridge to feed 1,000 people

The rice porridge is poured into a 500ml plastic box

350 plastic tubs are placed in one container trolley

Each aluminium container trolley weighing 300kg is unloaded by a small crane fitted on a truck

HAJJAN

Director: Abu Bakr Shawky 


Starring: Omar Alatawi, Tulin Essam, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi 


Rating: 4/5

SPECS

Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo
Power: 235hp
Torque: 350Nm
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)
On sale: Now

Herc's Adventures

Developer: Big Ape Productions
Publisher: LucasArts
Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn
Rating: 4/5

Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
Updated: July 23, 2024, 6:01 AM