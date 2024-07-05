UK’s Labour Party wins general election, Israel’s land grab hinders peace push - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UK’s Labour party has won the country’s general election and its leader Sir Keir Starmer will become the next prime minister.

Israel's largest land grab in the occupied West Bank in 30 years is an obstacle to achieving peace and a two-state solution, say experts.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel have risen even further after Hezbollah launched its biggest attack on Israel since October.