Palestinian condemns Israeli army for tying him to jeep, Hajj deaths, Euro 2024 – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, a Palestinian man who was tied to an Israeli military vehicle in the occupied West Bank tells The National that the soldiers “committed a criminal act against” him.

Saudi authorities say more than 1,300 people died during this year’s Hajj, as pilgrims faced temperatures of up to 51ºC.

Germany and Switzerland draw 1-1 at Euro 2024, with the host nation maintaining top spot in Group A, while Hungary’s late goal ends Scotland’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history.