Israel warned against war with Hezbollah, Donald Sutherland and Ozempic – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, a Saudi diplomat warns Israel against war in Lebanon and insists that the kingdom will not normalise relations without justice for the Palestinian people.

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in The Dirty Dozen and The Hunger Games, dies aged 88.

The World Health Organisation warns that fake batches of diabetes drug Ozempic are circulating due to high demand for the medicine that can be used for weight loss.