Hajj starts today, Israeli tanks advance deep into western parts of Rafah – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israeli tanks advance deep into the western parts of Rafah, amid a barrage of air strikes on Thursday that forced residents of a nearby designated safe zone to flee.

Hajj officially begins as more than 1.5 million Muslims make their way on foot and by bus to Mina, one of the largest tent cities in the world.

And finally, tennis star Roger Federer is among the search topics trending after his highly anticipated documentary film, Federer: Twelve Final Days, made its debut in London on Thursday.