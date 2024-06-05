International Criminal Court sanctions, Slovenia recognises Palestinian state - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the US House of Representatives passes a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, after its lead prosecutor announced he was seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Slovenia becomes the latest EU nation to recognise a Palestinian state.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati rejects media reports that he was told his country could be subjected to a large-scale Israeli offensive.