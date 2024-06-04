Israel advises citizens to avoid Maldives, Arab countries on new ceasefire deal – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israel's Foreign Ministry advises citizens with dual passports to avoid visiting the Maldives in response to the island nation's ban.

Arab countries call on Israel and Hamas to accept the ceasefire deal proposed by US President Joe Biden.

Wildfires sparked by rockets launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah are spreading in northern Israel, with rescue teams trying to bring the blazes under control.