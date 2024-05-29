'All eyes on Rafah' message shared across Instagram, Mexico joins ICJ case - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, an AI image with the message “All eyes on Rafah” is being widely shared on Instagram, amid global outcry over Israel’s attack on a camp for displaced Palestinians that killed at least 45 people on Sunday.

Mexico is joining South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, citing “the deliberate obstruction of access to humanitarian assistance” and the “destruction of cultural heritage” as elements that should be considered.

Former US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where she signed her name on a missile under a message reading: “Finish them. America loves Israel.”