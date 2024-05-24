Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah, UAE to invest $10 billion in Pakistan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Colombia is to open an embassy in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority.

The UAE has pledged to invest $10 billion in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

Saudi film Norah had its official screening at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first movie from the kingdom to be shown at the prestigious event.