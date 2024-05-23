Palestinian state recognised, Iranian president's funeral – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Palestinians have welcomed decisions by Norway, Spain and Ireland to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers at a funeral held in Tehran for president Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Atalanta have won the Europa League, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final on Wednesday. The result ended a remarkable unbeaten streak for the German champions.