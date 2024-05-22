Blinken criticises ICC decision, investigation launched for Singapore Airlines - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has criticised the International Criminal Court’s decision to seek the arrest of Israeli leaders, saying it could hinder ceasefire talks.

An investigation has been launched after one passenger died and dozens were injured, when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore hit severe turbulence, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

The 52-year-old Argentinian manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has left Chelsea by mutual consent after just one season in charge.