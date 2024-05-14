White House on protecting Palestinians, Israeli settlers attack aid vehicles – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the White House says Israel can and should do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza, but insists that its military operations in the enclave do not amount to genocide.

Footage emerges of Israeli settlers attacking lorries carrying aid intended for Gaza.

A UN worker has been killed and several wounded when their vehicle was struck near the enclave's Rafah crossing.