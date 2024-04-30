US believes ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel, IMF approves fund for Pakistan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the White House says that the US believes the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Israel’s handling of the war on Gaza, and would not support an investigation into the conduct of Israeli officials.

The US has found that five Israeli military units committed human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank before October 7.

The International Monetary Fund has approved $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan to achieve economic stability.

The Cop28 climate conference, held in Dubai last year, surpassed expectations and was “hosted very well”, according to Bill Gates.