Eid Al Fitr celebrations, Germany defends stance on Gaza war – Trending

On today’s episode, Muslims mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr with prayers, celebrations and lots of new clothes.

Germany took the stand in The Hague on Tuesday to defend its stance on the war in Gaza, saying it is doing “everything it can” to stop human suffering.

Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final clash.