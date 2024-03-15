Gaza aid attack, Kensington Palace criticism and history maker Mohamed Salah - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Gaza Health Ministry says at least 14 people were killed and 150 injured by Israeli forces while waiting to receive aid in the enclave.

Kensington Palace is also trending after the global news director of AFP told the BBC that the palace was no longer a "trusted source". It comes after it released a doctored photo of the Princess of Wales and her three children.

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah made history with Liverpool after scoring his 20th goal of the season. He is the first player in the club’s history to reach that mark in seven consecutive seasons.