Gaza truce, Trump wins Michigan primary election, Apple scraps EV plans – Trending

There are growing signs that a truce in the Gaza war may be around the corner, with the US determined to pause the conflict before Ramadan and Hamas appearing to soften some of its conditions for a pause in the nearly five-month conflict.

Former US president Donald Trump wins Michigan’s Republican primary election, another victory as he closes in on his party’s presidential nomination.

Apple is abandoning its decade-long effort to build an electric car, with the technology company intent on focusing on AI.