Gaza truce talks make progress, Iraqi pharmacist wins Arab Hope Makers Award – Trending

On today’s episode, efforts to bring about a truce in Gaza seem to be making progress, after talks in Paris between the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar reached an “understanding” on what a hostage deal might look like.

Iraqi pharmacist Tala Al Khalil is named the 2024 winner of the Arab Hope Makers award in Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture at the end of Al-Nassr’s win over Al-Shabab.

Liverpool beat Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup, or the league cup, in a victory hailed by manager Jurgen Klopp as the “most special trophy” he has ever won.