Progress in negotiations to pause Gaza war, Google suspends Gemini - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, negotiations over a pause in the Gaza war and the exchange of hostages held in the enclave and detainees in Israel are making tangible progress, with hopes rising that a deal will be reached before the start of Ramadan.

Google announces it is suspending the image generation of individuals feature by generative AI platform Gemini after criticism over racial inaccuracies.

A commercial US spaceship, meanwhile, has made headlines and history after it landed on the surface of the Moon and sent a signal to flight controllers.