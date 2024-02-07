Saudi Arabia backs Palestinian state, McDonald's hit by Gaza war boycotts - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Saudi Arabia has told the US that they would not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state. The kingdom also made clear that normalisation was dependent on the cessation of Israeli "aggression" and the withdrawal of all forces from Gaza.

McDonald's has admitted that calls to boycott the company over its perceived support for Israel in the Israel-Gaza war are affecting business.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is reportedly staying strong despite claims from his party that he is in near-solitary confinement and is being deprived of his rights as a prisoner.

Jordan has reached the Asian Cup final for the first time after beating South Korea 2-0 in the semi-finals in Doha.