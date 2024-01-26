ICJ to issue ruling on Israel genocide case, dozens killed awaiting Gaza aid - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Experts have called on Israel's allies to look carefully at the ruling in South Africa's genocide case against the country, which is expected to be announced by the International Court of Justice today.

An Israeli strike killed at least 20 Palestinians and injured 150 as they waited for aid in Gaza city, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

The US state of Alabama executed a prisoner using nitrogen gas, the first time the method has been used in the world, amid an outcry from rights organisations.

The first passenger journey on Etihad Rail's route between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah took place on Thursday. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, was among the first passengers.