Israel behind attack on reporters in Lebanon, Gazans queue for flour – Trending

A Reuters investigation finds that Israeli tank fire was behind the attack on a group of journalists in southern Lebanon, which killed Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six other reporters on October 13th.

Many reacting to striking footage social media platform X, formerly Twitter, showing hundreds of Gazans standing outside an UNRWA distribution centre to get flour.

Two people are arrested after UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer was confronted by pro-Palestine activists in Glasgow who accused him of “facilitating genocide” in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is charged with nine counts of tax-related crimes over his alleged failure to pay $1.4 million he owes the government.