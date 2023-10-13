423,000 forced to flee Gaza says UN, 1.1 million told to relocate by Israel - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

More than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the UN said, following heavy Israeli bombardments in retaliation for Hamas attacks.

The UN also says that early on Friday it had been told by the Israeli military that some 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours.

The White House on Thursday said talks with Egypt and Israel were continuing over the creation of a humanitarian corridor that would allow civilians, including Palestinian Americans, to leave Gaza amid concerns over an Israeli ground invasion.

As the Shiite militia Hezbollah and its Palestinian allies trade deadly attacks with the Israeli military in the southern part of the country, the Lebanese government has met to discuss the issue.