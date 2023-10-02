Fire erupts at police complex in Egyptian city of Ismailia, Turkey air strikes – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

A huge fire has erupted at a police complex in the Egyptian city of Ismailia.

Turkey carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and destroys 20 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets after an attempted terrorist attack in Ankara.

As the world counts down to the UN climate summit, Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber calls on industry leaders to come together to hasten the clean energy transition and urges them to do more to protect the planet.

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, one of the world’s largest oil and gas conferences, starts today and will run until Thursday. It is expected to attract more than 160,000 visitors, with high-profile speakers including the Energy Ministers of Turkey, Bahrain and Egypt.