1,500 flood fatalities in the city of Derna, Kim Jong-un's Russia Visit - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, emergency workers found more than 1,500 bodies in the debris of Libya’s eastern city of Derna on Tuesday after flooding brought on by Storm Daniel. It was feared the toll could continue to rise, with 10,000 people still reported missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his visit to Russia was a clear show of the “strategic importance” of the two countries' relations, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Apple has unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which now comes with USB-C connectivity, kicking off a new transition for the flagship device.

The Unesco World Heritage Committee has returned for a 45th extended session in Saudi Arabia. Starting on Saturday, the committee will begin evaluating 50 sites that have been nominated for the World Heritage List.