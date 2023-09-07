Egypt hosts 160th Arab League Council, Adnoc carbon capture projects - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Cairo hosted the 160th Arab League Council meeting of foreign ministers.

Adnoc will develop one of the largest carbon capture projects in the Mena region as it continues with its focus on decarbonisation.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has said he is in good health after returning to Earth at the end of his historic space mission.

The value of real estate and infrastructure projects announced since Saudi Arabia rolled out its National Transformation Plan in 2016 has passed $1.25 trillion.