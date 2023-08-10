Sudan cuts off power and water, 'stepping down' not an option for Assad - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, fierce street battles in Omdurman, a district in Sudan's capital Khartoum, have cut off power and water supplies to thousands of homes and disrupted internet and telephone services.

Bashar Al Assad says that “stepping down” was not an option for his regime, which has managed to bypass economic sanctions following 12 years of war.

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday played down reports of major progress in its goal of establishing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Andres Iniesta has described his shock move to Emirates Club as an “important adventure” in his celebrated football career after he was presented as the UAE side’s star signing on Wednesday.