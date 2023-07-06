Meta launches Threads app, Lebanon’s business conditions, FDI into UAE – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Meta Platforms launches its new Threads app in it highest-profile attempt to challenge the primacy of rival social media platform Twitter.

Business conditions in Lebanon’s private sector hit a 10-year high in June despite the country's enduring economic crisis, soaring inflation and a political impasse that has held back billions of dollars from the International Monetary Fund and international donors.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, rises six places to become the 16th largest foreign direct investment recipient in the world after inflows rose to a record $23 billion in 2022.

The Iraqi Electricity Ministry says neighbouring Iran has halved gas supplies to the country, removing 5,000 megawatts from the national grid.