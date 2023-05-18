Arab League officials in Jeddah, Jordan economic recovery, US state bans TikTok - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today’s episode, senior officials from across the Arab world have been trickling into Jeddah for the meeting of Arab League leaders. The International Monetary Fund says Jordan continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, but authorities need to make fundamental economic and administrative changes to curb high unemployment.

Iraq is preparing to host a conference for regional transport ministers this month to discuss prospects for economic co-operation and Montana's governor on Wednesday signed legislation to ban Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, making it the first US state to ban the popular platform.