UAE welcomes Prince William, Covid capacity limits to be lifted, nuclear fusion - Trending

In today’s episode, Prince William is in the UAE for his first official visit to the country, and authorities say the Emirates will gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places.
British scientists have smashed a record for generating nuclear fusion, and US actor and comedian Bob Saget's cause of death is announced.
Updated: February 10th 2022, 6:25 AM