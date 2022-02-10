UAE welcomes Prince William, Covid capacity limits to be lifted, nuclear fusion - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, Prince William is in the UAE for his first official visit to the country, and authorities say the Emirates will gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places.

British scientists have smashed a record for generating nuclear fusion, and US actor and comedian Bob Saget's cause of death is announced.

Updated: February 10th 2022, 6:25 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
