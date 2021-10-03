Expo shine for Mira Singh, cyclone to bring UAE rain, UK cuts red list to nine - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode Dubai-born Indian performer Mira Singh captures the attention of audiences during the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony and forecasters say a cyclone may bring rain to regions of the UAE.

The Netflix series Squid Game from South Korea is on track to become the most watched show in the platform's history and the UK's travel 'red list' is to be slashed to nine countries from 54, reports say.