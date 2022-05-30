From the Iranian underground to the global art scene

Hesam Rahmanian, Rokhni Haerizadeh and Ramin Haerizadeh met in the underground art scene in Tehran in the early 1990s.

After the Iranian Cultural Revolution that followed the overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, free artistic expression could only take place in furtive private gatherings.

It was during these meetings that the three were inspired to form a collective, one founded on the principles of sharing and co-operation.

The trio have been in the UAE since 2009. Their latest show at the NYUAD Art Gallery, titled Parthenogenesis, offers the audience the opportunity to become immersed in a surreal, multimedia landscape representing what they have been doing since coming to the Emirates.

The exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, poetry and dance made by them or in collaboration with other artists, encompassing vast themes of displacement, transformation and their continuing commitment to working together.

