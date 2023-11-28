Pocketful of Dirhams: A beginner’s guide to investing

Knowing how to invest is an important skill to set you on the road to securing your financial future.

Getting started, however, can be overwhelming if you are a beginner.

While there’s a lot of advice on the likes of TikTok and YouTube, this is something you need to be wary about as many influencers are paid to promote investment services or are simply not financial experts.

Taking the DIY investment route with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a great option as it is low-cost and puts you in charge of your finances. Staying the course and keeping a cool head during negative market events are also key to your success.

But how do you begin?

Host Felicity Glover talks to Peter Siks, the investment coach at Saxo Bank and co-author of Investing for Dummies, who advises investors to embrace fear to hedge against global uncertainties.

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid.