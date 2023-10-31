Pocketful of Dirhams: How to build a smart portfolio in times of crisis

As if rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis aren’t enough for investors to worry about these days.

Despite all the talk of a bull market this year, stock markets continue their typical roller-coaster ride – one minute they’re in positive territory and your portfolio is in the black. And the next, they are impacted by a devastating crisis, such as the wars in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza.

But is there a way to create a smarter portfolio to offset geopolitical uncertainties?

Host Felicity Glover talks to Ken Fisher, the billionaire founder, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, who advises investors to embrace fear to hedge against global uncertainties.

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

