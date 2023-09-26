Pocketful of Dirhams: How to find your ‘enough’ for financial freedom

It’s so easy to get caught up in the treadmill of life – chasing money, building our net worth, planning for retirement, supporting our families, working long hours and not spending enough time to do the things we’re passionate about with the people we love.

It took the Covid-19 pandemic to make many of us realise that our work-life balance was much more important for our long-term happiness, health and mental well-being.

I recently came across a book by personal finance expert Manisha Thakor – and it put a lot of my conditioned beliefs to the test about our constant chase for more money and success.

Titled MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your 'Enough’, it argues that we spend the better part of our adult lives accumulating as much money as possible and working way too many hours because that’s what society expects of us.

But as “The Great Resignation” trend took hold at the height of the pandemic, it became clear: many people had found their “enough” – and took a leap into the unknown.

I speak to Carol Glynn, the founder of Conscious Finance Coaching, about how to identify how much is enough for our personal and financial freedom.

Produced by Doaa Farid and Arthur Eddyson

Listen to the previous episode on why investors should stay calm while trading: