Pocketful of Dirhams: How to set long-term financial goals

There are many reasons why we should have long-term financial goals – but perhaps the biggest is to ensure that we have a security net during our golden years.

Working out what we want to achieve financially in our lives can be a struggle for some.

Sure, there are the usual goals that many of us may aspire to – saving for a home and our children’s education, for instance.

But what if your goals are different and you don’t want the responsibility of owning a home, or maybe you'd like to join the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and stop working at 40 – or even younger?

Host Felicity Glover talks to Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, about setting financial goals and how to get started.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Doaa Farid and Arthur Eddyson

