Pocketful of Dirhams: Will you receive a salary rise this year?

It’s that time of the year when many employees can expect a salary rise and bonus.

On average, salaries in the UAE are expected to rise by 2 per cent to 5 per cent, although this depends on the sector you are working in and your role.

According to a recent survey by jobs portal Bayt.com, 53 per cent of professionals in the UAE expect to receive a salary increase this year.

Employees in banking, financial services, investment management and consulting can expect the highest salary increases and bonuses in 2023, says Trefor Murphy, founder and chief executive of recruitment consultancy Cooper Fitch.

However, employees in other sectors can also expect solid pay rises and benefits such as flexible working, Mr Murphy adds.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Mr Murphy, who discusses this year’s salary trends in the UAE and shares his advice on the steps you should follow to ask for a pay rise.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

Listen to last month’s episode on how to boost your finances in 2023: