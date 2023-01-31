Pocketful of Dirhams: Will you receive a salary rise this year?

There are a number of ways employees can build a case to increase their chances of a wage increase, says recruitment expert Trefor Murphy

Felicity Glover
Jan 31, 2023
It’s that time of the year when many employees can expect a salary rise and bonus.

On average, salaries in the UAE are expected to rise by 2 per cent to 5 per cent, although this depends on the sector you are working in and your role.

According to a recent survey by jobs portal Bayt.com, 53 per cent of professionals in the UAE expect to receive a salary increase this year.

Employees in banking, financial services, investment management and consulting can expect the highest salary increases and bonuses in 2023, says Trefor Murphy, founder and chief executive of recruitment consultancy Cooper Fitch.

However, employees in other sectors can also expect solid pay rises and benefits such as flexible working, Mr Murphy adds.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Mr Murphy, who discusses this year’s salary trends in the UAE and shares his advice on the steps you should follow to ask for a pay rise.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

