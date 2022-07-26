How part-time work helps teenagers to learn vital money skills — Pocketful of Dirhams

The government’s overhaul of visa regulations last September means that teenagers aged 15 to 18 can now work part-time in the UAE, giving them an opportunity to earn a regular salary and learn some vital life skills at the same time.

Those skills can include anything from money management to time management, as well as building confidence, instilling a sense of responsibility and gaining that all-important on-the-job experience.

While it is an empowering experience for youth, the two most important skills for part-time working teenagers is understanding the value of money and how to manage a regular salary, financial experts say.

This includes budgeting, setting savings goals and even beginning their investment journey as early as possible to take advantage of the benefits of long-term compounding interest.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Marilyn Pinto, founder of Kids Finance Initiative Global, who discusses the benefits of teenagers earning a regular salary through part-time work.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson

