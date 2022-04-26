How to negotiate the best car deal – Pocketful of Dirhams

Buying a new or used vehicle can be an overwhelming experience for many — especially if you know very little about cars and what to be aware of before making a commitment.

But cutting through the noise of slick sales talk and the many deals that are on offer in the UAE — which typically include extended warranties, free service packages, insurance and registration for the first year — is only the first step.

It is essential to do your research and set a budget before deciding on which car to buy: new, second-hand or even electric, experts say.

It is also important to consider the cost of running a car, more so these days with higher petrol prices, as well as its long-term value.

So, where do you begin?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by automotive entrepreneur Naz Chaudhry, who shares his tips and tricks on how to negotiate the best deal when buying a car in the UAE.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

