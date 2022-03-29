How to protect your life savings from online scammers - Pocketful of Dirhams

Protecting our finances online has become more difficult since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when we switched our lives online to work, study and shop from home during movement restrictions.

The recent spate of true-crime documentaries on streaming services, including Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, Bad Vegan and Inventing Anna, have served to highlight the issue — showing just how easy it is to trick people into handing over their life savings to a scammer.

Since 2020, online fraud has surged around the world, according to cyber security experts.

But what are the red flags and how can you tell if an SMS, a website or even a social media post is genuine?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Salah Suleiman, the UAE sales manager at internet content security company Trend Micro, who talks about online fraud and how to protect your hard-earned money.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

Listen to last month's episode on why the outlook is positive for UAE salaries in 2022:

