Employees are the biggest threat to cybersecurity

Employees are the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.

Most of all cybersecurity incidents in organisations are caused by the human factor - mistakes, negligence, low digital literacy, etc. Cyber attacks lead to enormous losses and damage to the company. That's why businesses globally are increasingly investing in staff training in information security skills. But the methods used are often ineffective.

Emad Haffar, head of technical experts for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, with cyber security firm Kaspersky tells us how the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP) is created by leading cybersecurity experts to help protect small enterprises who cannot withstand the blow of a cyber attack.

Hosted by Alan Griffin.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia

Age: 59

Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series

Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi

Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people



Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2

(Martial 30', McTominay 90+6') Manchester City 0

