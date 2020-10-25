Employees are the biggest threat to cybersecurity

Employees are the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain.

Most of all cybersecurity incidents in organisations are caused by the human factor - mistakes, negligence, low digital literacy, etc. Cyber attacks lead to enormous losses and damage to the company. That's why businesses globally are increasingly investing in staff training in information security skills. But the methods used are often ineffective.

Emad Haffar, head of technical experts for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, with cyber security firm Kaspersky tells us how the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP) is created by leading cybersecurity experts to help protect small enterprises who cannot withstand the blow of a cyber attack.

Hosted by Alan Griffin.

Updated: October 25th 2020, 6:00 AM
The biog

Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia
Age: 59
Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series
Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi
Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people
 

MATCH INFO

Manchester United 2
(Martial 30', McTominay 90+6')

Manchester City 0

