In this week's episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal are at Art Dubai to talk about the biggest art fair in the region and what to expect when it opens to the public.

They also talk to Emirati artist Sarah Almehairi about Encounters, a new exhibition which is part of the Dubai Collection at the art fair.

Maan also gets into Art Week across the UAE and the shows at Alserkal Avenue that opened this week.