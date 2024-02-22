Culture Bites: Dune mania comes to Abu Dhabi, and does anyone actually like Madame Web?

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews start with highlights of the 77th British Academy Film Awards, from red carpet appearances, to dresses made by regional designers and the artists showing solidarity with people affected by the conflicts in Gaza and Yemen.

They also talk about Abu Dhabi hosting the Middle East premiere of Dune: Part Two, and discuss other movies filmed in Abu Dhabi such as Star Wars, Mission: Impossible 7 and Furious 7.

Farah then dives into the internet buzz around the Spider-Man-adjacent Sony film, Madame Web. She navigates through the negative fan commentary online and the positive reviews from film critics, such as The National’s own review.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal also joins the conversation to talk about The Circle Was a Point, a group exhibition at The Foundry presented by Barjeel Art Foundation and recalls what caught his eye at Ripe Market in Dubai.