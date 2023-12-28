Culture Bites special: Year-end lists and best of 2023

In this special year-end episode of Culture Bites podcast, regular hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews are joined this time by arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal for a delightful conversation on the best of 2023, and lots of recommendations.

The trio dive into their favourite reads and titles that left a lasting impression, including Yellowface, Careering and Down the Drain. They also share the films and TV shows that captured their hearts, including Succession, Barbie, The Bear and The Boy and the Heron.

Enas, Farah and Maan also highlight their favourite galleries and exhibitions and the masterpieces that moved them, including Iraqi-Kurdish artist Hayv Kahraman's Gut Feelings: Part II.

Listing their favourite music albums and pieces from the year from Fred Again, Jessie Ware and Reuben McIntyre, the hosts also consider the quirkiest and most unusual stories that graced the headlines in 2023.