Culture Bites: Palestinian Cinema Days and staying connected with culture

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews feature the Palestinian Cinema Days, which is a four-day film programme in Abu Dhabi’s independent platform 421 Arts Campus.

The hosts Interviewed Faisal Al Hassan, the director of the platform, who said the event was created to emphasise Palestinian voices amid the current conflict between Israel and Gaza. He also added that the programme’s proceeds will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent‘s campaign to send aid to Gaza.

With Halloween next week, Farah has described the vibes in the US, where she is located this week, while Enas talked about her excitement for her first Halloween in the UAE.

The hosts also talked about Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me, which was released this week and covered different stages of the artist’s life from childhood and her relationships to her 13-year conservatorship.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal also shares a list of the events that got cancelled recently and what’s still on, giving tips on how to stay connected with culture amid all of that, and what books to read meanwhile.