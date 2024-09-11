Business Extra: How can EVs accelerate toward market growth?

After decades of anticipation, electric vehicles are becoming the mainstream – as more hit the roads globally, despite bumps along the way.

EVs are on the rise, driven by greater affordability, environmental concerns and a shift in consumer preferences.

But with geopolitics, infrastructure and misconceptions still in the mix, what does the future hold?

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs dives into the accelerating world of EVs. He is joined by Hasan Nergiz, managing director of Al Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, and Aravind CJ, a partner at global consultancy Roland Berger, which recently released its most recent EV Charging Index that takes an in-depth look at electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

The conversation explores how EV adoption is progressing in the UAE and beyond, the crucial role of charging infrastructure, and the policies shaping the industry.

