Business Extra: The future of digital banking in the UAE

Banking institutions are a common denominator for many throughout the developed world. Though often portrayed as powerful and imposing, banks, especially in recent times, have learnt to move quickly.

They have to adjust to consumer behaviour, and of course, make the most of technologies that change at a breakneck pace.

The banks of the Middle East, of course, are no different, and often, they are proving to set the pace, for other banks in the world.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Cody Combs sits down with Fernando Plaza, group chief digital officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), to discuss the future of banking, digital trends, AI and how consumers are adapting to all of these changes.

Mr Plaza shares his insights from more than two decades of experience in the digital and payment industry, and is currently leading the digital strategy and execution across ADIB.