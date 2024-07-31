Paris 2024: How AI is a game changer for the Olympics

The Olympics have always been a stage for showcasing human excellence in sports. But this year, technology and artificial intelligence play a pivotal role in enhancing the experience for everyone involved.
By integrating AI into various aspects of the Olympics, the event hopes to become more efficient, engaging, and inclusive.
In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs is joined by Sarah Vickers, head of Intel’s Olympic and Paralympic Programmes for Paris 2024 to look at how Intel is introducing groundbreaking AI innovations designed to revolutionise how fans, organisers, athletes and viewers interact with the Games.