Business Extra: Front Office founder on the business of sport

author image
The National

10 July, 2024

There is more to sport than wins and losses, the sports business comprises many factors, including the athletes, their training methods, their agents, franchises, media coverage and the team owners as well.

So what’s the future of sports media coverage, the business of athletics, and what does the future hold for the fans for whom sport is so important?

In this episode of Business Extra, host Cody Combs is joined by Adam White, founder and chief executive of Front Office Sports to discuss this evolving landscape of sport, media and business.

In 2021 Front Office Sports was named as one of Fast Company’s most innovative groups. It also earned the title of AdWeek’s Hottest in Sports in 2022 and 2024, among other accolades.

Updated: July 10, 2024, 2:00 AM
